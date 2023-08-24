Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI) (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the first shipment of its Passive Portal Weapons Detector to Indonesia.

The newly signed Distributor for Southeast Asia, PT. Lab Sistematika Indonesia, Jakarta Indonesia (PT Lab) is looking forward to introducing our 'Zero-Radiation Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector' throughout their territory to bring more safety to their communities. We value their dedication to safety and look forward to a successful and lasting relationship with PT Lab. https://labsystematic.com/

As the President of Passive Security Scan, Inc., I congratulate PT Lab Sistematika to the first purchase. It is with immense pride and excitement that we extend our heartfelt welcome to PT Lab. Thank you for joining our mission to protect lives. We believe that this collaboration signifies not just a business partnership, but a meaningful step towards a safer future.

"I am most pleased to be witness to our announcement of our first shipment of our Passive Portal to our Distributor from Southeast Asia, PT. Lab Sistematika Indonesia and see our market for our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station' expand world-wide... The team at PT Lab Sistematika will, without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company's place as a 'Modern' safety and security system in Asia," says President Merrill W. Moses

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). PSSI was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 - email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

