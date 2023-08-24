Champions From Napa, California Event Head to World Young Chef Young Waiter Finals in the French Riviera

SAVOR, the culinary division of the world's leading producer of live-event experiences, ASM Global, has announced Marcus Youn, chef from Knife Pleat, Regina Gutierrez, waiter from The French Laundry and Mitchell Coriell, mixologist from Soho House Malibu the winners of the American round of the renowned World Young Chef Young Waiter (WYCYW) competition.

Judge/Chef Roland Passot (right) evaluates contestant Marcus Youn during the chef competition of Young Chef Young Waiter USA on Aug. 21, 2023, at the CIA at Copia. Youn would go on to win first place in the competition and heads to Monaco to compete in the world finals in November. (Photo: Andreas Zhou/SAVOR)

Now in its 44th year, WYCYW is the premier competition promoting hospitality as a career choice, aimed at finding the world's most skilled chefs, waiters and waitresses under the age of 28.

All three winners from YCYW USA will go on to compete in the World Young Chef Young Waiter finals on Nov. 23 and 24 at the Lycée Rainier III in Monaco to showcase their abilities to world-class chefs, hospitality experts and mixologists. A total of 21 contestants from nine countries will face off for the chance to win the world title of best chef, waiter and mixologist under the age of 28 as well as a cash prize of $10,000.

The finals ofYCYW USA took place on Aug. 21, 2023, at the prestigious The Culinary Institute of America at Copia (CIA) in Napa, California. Each of the 11 talented young hospitality stars at the finals submitted a video entry to YCYW USA, which was then whittled down by a panel of expert judges, including Roland Passot, propriétaire and chief culinary officer; Adam Busby, certified master chef and general manager of CIA in St. Helena; and more.

These industry veterans also led the in-person judging at the CIA at Copia where finalists were assessed on creativity, innovation, attention to detail and technical ability over an exciting one-day live finale. The USA winners were chosen from a pool of finalists who represented some of the country's finest establishments, including Knife Pleat, The Surf Club, The French Laundry, Bouchon Bistro, Ad Hoc Addendum and more.

"We are so proud to host the first-ever YCYW USA competition, as giving these young culinary stars a platform to showcase their skills has always been a priority at SAVOR," said Shaun Beard, SAVOR's senior vice president of food and beverage. "During the finale event, not only did we witness remarkable talent from all of the contestants, but we were amazed by their composure, camaraderie, willingness to help and genuine appreciation for each other's crafts in a high-pressure situation. All competitors have bright and successful futures ahead of them, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us next."

WYCYW aims to highlight the remarkable talent of the ?nest young professionals building their careers in the industry while championing the skill and passion that hospitality professionals bring to their work. For more information, please visit https://youngchefyoungwaiter.com/.

About SAVOR

SAVOR is the culinary division of ASM Global, the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, which spans five continents and more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. The team at SAVOR provides top-notch experiences at every event, from the food preparation to the beverage offerings, whether for intimate VIP experiences or banquets with over 20,000 guests. Besides great, authentic chef-driven food, the core elements of SAVOR's food vision include partnerships with local growers, producers and community members; a commitment to using antibiotic-free meats and poultry; and dedication to minimizing impact on the environment through robust sustainability, recycling and composting programs. For more information, please visit savorasmglobal.com.

