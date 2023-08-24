Continues inriver's momentum as a new breed of product information management, with industry-leading content distribution

inriverthe leading software company powering the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today unveiled the inriver Brand Store, a self-service digital storefront providing a centralized and secure way to distribute product information. Today's inriver Brand Store launch continues the company's commitment to evolving the product information management space with its new breed of PIM.

Getting the right content to the right place at the right time can be cumbersome and complicated for large enterprises such as industrial and branded manufacturers. Often, there is no central content repository for consumers to access the information they need. By streamlining how brands communicate with internal teams and third-party partners, inriver Brand Store eliminates time-consuming and error-prone methods. It ensures that every stakeholder has the most accurate content they need.

Early adopters of the inriver Brand Store include Brunswick, Victorinox, Rockwool, Broan-NuTone, and others. By leveraging this new solution, these brands can maintain full control over their critical product assets in this PIM platform, add new revenue streams, and work collaboratively with third-party customers.

Key capabilities and benefits of the inriver Brand Store include:

Choose how your product is presented: single, separated, or grouped Extensive customization features allow customers to personalize their store, with their branding, for their consumers

Extensive customization features allow customers to personalize their store, with their branding, for their consumers Populate multiple channels at once and increase efficiency by managing the status of each brand store Optimize the information sharing process and reduce errors, providing consistent and accurate information to all parties, enabling them to sell more efficiently, thereby increasing profitability.

Optimize the information sharing process and reduce errors, providing consistent and accurate information to all parties, enabling them to sell more efficiently, thereby increasing profitability. Accelerate setup and branded output formats with templates and provide a branded customer experience Manage how your products are presented and distributed.

Manage how your products are presented and distributed. Get insights about usage with store analytics Facilitate informed decision-making with store analytics.

"If brands and enterprises want to scale their businesses and accelerate their time to value successfully and they should they must have a reliable, secure, and fast way to share relevant product information with all their stakeholders, internal global sales teams, or external third parties," said recently-appointed inriver Chief Product Officer, Stephen Kaufman. "This is essential and a non-negotiable when winning on the digital shelf and the inriver Brand Store provides this all within a highly configurable, self-service and intuitive user interface."

Now, with inriver Brand Store, inriver's new breed of PIM solution offers the industry's most comprehensive distribution capability that combines inriver Syndicate Plus and inriver Print, forming a single, multi-tenant SaaS solution with digital shelf analytics. These products further inriver's industry-leading PIM capabilities and accentuate the growing needs of new and existing customers, no matter where they are in their product journey.

To learn more about the inriver Brand Store and the new breed of PIM, please visit inriver.com.

About inriver

inriver powers the entire product journey at every touchpoint. The inriver configurable PIM solution, with built-in digital shelf analytics and integration capabilities, connects to your digital ecosystem flexibly and efficiently, growing as your company grows. With more demands on product data than ever, B2B and B2C enterprises need a PIM solution that supports the entire product cycle, from sourcing to decommissioning and every stage.

inriver helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint for 1,600+ global brands. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and with offices worldwide, inriver has a team of over 375 people ready to strengthen your product journey. For more information, visit inriver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824230170/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Krepow

Hotwire Global for inriver

inriverglobal@hotwireglobal.com