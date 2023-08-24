Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RPH | ISIN: US1638511089 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CU
Tradegate
23.08.23
08:05 Uhr
29,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,34 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOURS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOURS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,10030,15017:02
30,15030,20017:02
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 15:26
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Chemours Company: Chemours New Johnsonville Featured in the U.S. Department of Energy Road Show Series for Decarbonization Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / The Chemours Company

Decarbonizing America's buildings, homes, and plants is critical in the fight against climate change. Buildings and manufacturing plants account for roughly two-thirds of U.S. CO2 emissions, meaning organizations must rethink how they operate to help create a clean energy future.

If all organizations in the commercial, public, and industrial sectors reduced their U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50%, it would save nearly 1.5 billion metric tons of CO2e annually - more than the annual emissions from every home in the country.

Through the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge, Chemours and other organizations have committed to portfolio-wide reductions of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions of at least 50% within 10 years without using offsets.

Chemours is reducing its environmental impact by responsibly manufacturing its essential chemistries. Through targeted emissions reduction initiatives and operational efficiencies, the chemistry company is halfway to its 2030 goal of reducing total Scope 1 and 2 GHGs by 60% and on a journey to achieve net-zero operations emissions by 2050.

Recently, Chemours' New Johnsonville, Tennessee site was featured on the U.S. DOE's Better Climate Challenge Road Show to explore how the chemistry company is reducing GHGs and contributing to decarbonization. The site produces a wide range of Ti-Pure titanium dioxide (TiO2), a critical component in architectural and industrial coatings, that also contributes to energy efficiency. Its solar reflectivity in applications like white roof coatings, roofing membranes, and backsheets for solar panels helps buildings repel excess heat, keeping cooling costs down.

Experts from the DOE and Oak Ridge National Laboratory learn about Chemours' waste heat recovery system to generate steam for its New Johnsonville site, plus a creative approach to water and energy efficiency. Also in this episode, data takes a starring role in decarbonization, and Chemours demonstrates real-time optimizations to maximize energy savings.

To learn more about Chemours' company-wide decarbonization efforts, click here.

The Chemours Company, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Chemours Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776631/Chemours-New-Johnsonville-Featured-in-the-US-Department-of-Energy-Road-Show-Series-for-Decarbonization-Efforts

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.