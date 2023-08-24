Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Redwood Pharma AB (444/23)

With effect from August 25, 2023, the unit rights in Redwood Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 05, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: REDW UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678605 Order book ID: 302418 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 25, 2023, the paid subscription units in Redwood Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: REDW BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678613 Order book ID: 302419 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB