Donnerstag, 24.08.2023

WKN: A2AKF9 | ISIN: SE0008294789 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JV
Frankfurt
24.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,008 Euro
+0,000
+2,63 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
24.08.2023 | 16:10
135 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Redwood Pharma AB (444/23)

With effect from August 25, 2023, the unit rights in Redwood Pharma AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   REDW UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678605              
Order book ID:  302418                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 25, 2023, the paid subscription units in Redwood Pharma
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   REDW BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678613              
Order book ID:  302419                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
