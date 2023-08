Logistea will have as from August 25, 2023 new industry classifications. Please see details below. Logistea: Instrument details: Short Name: LOGI A ISIN Code: SE0017131329 Order Book ID: 40936 Short Name: LOGI B ISIN Code: SE0017131337 Order Book ID: 241165 ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Super sector code: 3510 Real Estate For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB