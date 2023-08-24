HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter performance was stellar as revenues grew by 22% and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased 36% year over year. Fourth quarter bookings were outstanding, leading to record backlog as we concluded a noteworthy fiscal year. We enter fiscal 2024 with great visibility and momentum, and we are enthusiastic about our prospects for this fiscal year."

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported revenues of $411.9 million, a 22% increase compared to the $336.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $42.4 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $33.8 million, or $1.94 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $45.8 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $34.0 million, or $1.96 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, revenues increased 8% to $1.278 billion from $1.183 billion in the prior fiscal year. Net income for fiscal 2023 was $91.8 million, or $5.34 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2022 of $115.3 million, which included a gain on sale of $27.4 million for a sale-leaseback transaction, or $6.45 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was $106.7 million, or $6.21 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $103.8 million, or $5.81 per diluted share, for the 2022 fiscal year.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's backlog was $1.8 billion, representing an increase of 46% from the Company's backlog as of June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, operating cash flow was $22.1 million, compared to $22.0 million generated for the same quarter of the prior year. Capital expenditures were $3.1 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Mr. Chopra commented, "We were pleased with our Security division's fourth quarter performance, marked by strong revenues, operating income, and bookings. Revenues in the fourth quarter increased 29% year over year, with growth across several product lines, most significantly in our cargo and vehicle inspection products. Our book-to-bill ratio of 2.4 underscores our industry leadership position. With a record backlog and growing opportunity pipeline, we believe we are well-positioned in the Security division for fiscal 2024."

Mr. Chopra continued, "Our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division delivered record Q4 revenues, which increased 11% year over year, along with significant operating margin expansion. This division continues to capitalize on our vertically integrated structure and is well situated as we enter the new fiscal year."

Mr. Chopra concluded, "Our Healthcare division reported a solid fourth quarter as revenues increased 18% leading to significant operating margin expansion. The strong performance provides momentum heading into fiscal 2024."

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the Company anticipates revenue growth in excess of 18% over revenues in fiscal 2023 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share growth exceeding 25% compared to non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2023. Actual revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" or other factors.

The Company's fiscal 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for adjusted diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS but excluded in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot otherwise reasonably be predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, being materially different from projected adjusted diluted EPS.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, gain on sale of property in fiscal 2022, non-cash interest expense, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP figures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining non-GAAP financial performance of the Company. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful information regarding the Company's financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting and assessing the performance of the Company's businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods and (iv) financial results that are generally more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial information to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast beginning at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET) today to discuss its results for the 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year. To listen, please visit the Investor Relations section of the OSI Systems website at http://investors.osi-systems.com/index.cfm and follow the link that will be posted on the front page. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning shortly after the conclusion of the conference call until September 7, 2023. The replay can be accessed through the Company's website at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems and its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-E

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information provided regarding expected revenues, earnings, growth, and operational performance in fiscal 2024 and beyond. The Company could be exposed to a variety of negative consequences as a result of delays related to the award of domestic and international contracts; failure to secure the renewal of key customer contracts; delays in customer programs; delays in revenue recognition related to the timing of customer acceptance; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; changes in domestic and foreign government spending and budgetary, procurement and trade policies adverse to the Company's businesses; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including the potential for broad economic disruption; global economic uncertainty; material delays and cancellations of orders or deliveries thereon, supply chain disruptions, plant closures, or other adverse impacts on the Company's ability to execute business plans; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; unfavorable interest rate fluctuations; effect of changes in tax legislation; market acceptance of the Company's new and existing technologies, products, and services; the Company's ability to win new business and convert orders received to sales within the current fiscal year; contract and regulatory compliance matters, and actions which, if brought, could result in judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, debarment, or penalties; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could have a material and adverse impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent required to do so under federal securities laws.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net revenues: Products $ 262,813 $ 321,264 $ 897,259 $ 958,827 Services 74,008 90,606 285,977 319,600 Total net revenues 336,821 411,870 1,183,236 1,278,427 Cost of goods sold: Products 176,713 218,575 608,990 676,772 Services 37,642 50,275 149,819 171,145 Total cost of goods sold 214,355 268,850 758,809 847,917 Gross profit 122,466 143,020 424,427 430,510 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 65,538 67,165 235,553 228,313 Research and development 14,639 15,504 59,583 59,352 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 2,732 3,200 7,542 7,566 Total operating expenses 82,909 85,869 302,678 295,231 Income from operations 39,557 57,151 121,749 135,279 Interest and other expense, net (2,428 ) (5,702 ) (8,962 ) (20,041 ) Other income, net -- -- 27,373 -- Income before income taxes 37,129 51,449 140,160 115,238 Provision for income taxes (3,366 ) (9,068 ) (24,813 ) (23,460 ) Net income $ 33,763 $ 42,381 $ 115,347 $ 91,778 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.94 $ 2.46 $ 6.45 $ 5.34 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,383 17,249 17,870 17,190

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net revenues - by Segment: Security division $ 209,081 $ 269,103 $ 663,160 $ 760,291 Healthcare division 50,467 59,494 205,658 190,488 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues 90,742 100,918 366,659 387,431 Intersegment eliminations (13,469 ) (17,645 ) (52,241 ) (59,783 ) Total $ 336,821 $ 411,870 $ 1,183,236 $ 1,278,427 Operating income (loss) - by Segment: Security division $ 38,461 $ 49,009 $ 98,784 $ 115,023 Healthcare division 4,266 6,546 24,696 11,365 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division 10,688 10,717 45,030 46,680 Corporate (14,095 ) (9,503 ) (46,950 ) (39,075 ) Intersegment eliminations 237 382 189 1,286 Total $ 39,557 $ 57,151 $ 121,749 $ 135,279

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,202 $ 76,750 Accounts receivable, net 307,973 380,845 Inventories 333,907 338,008 Other current assets 40,062 44,300 Total current assets 746,144 839,903 Property and equipment, net 109,684 108,933 Goodwill 336,357 349,505 Intangible assets, net 138,370 140,857 Other non-current assets 112,595 116,488 Total assets $ 1,443,150 $ 1,555,686 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Bank lines of credit $ 60,000 $ 215,000 Current portion of long-term debt 244,575 8,076 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 194,266 202,777 Other current liabilities 115,113 145,841 Total current liabilities 613,954 571,694 Long-term debt 48,668 136,491 Other long-term liabilities 142,104 121,336 Total liabilities 804,726 829,521 Total stockholders' equity 638,424 726,165 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,443,150 $ 1,555,686

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS GAAP basis $ 33,763 $ 1.94 $ 42,381 $ 2.46 $ 115,347 $ 6.45 $ 91,778 $ 5.34 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 2,732 0.16 3,200 0.19 7,542 0.42 7,566 0.44 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,700 0.21 3,706 0.21 13,417 0.75 14,932 0.87 Non-cash interest expense 217 0.01 159 0.01 530 0.03 577 0.03 Gain on sale of property -- -- -- -- (27,368 ) (1.53 ) -- -- Tax benefit of above adjustments (1,485 ) (0.08 ) (1,425 ) (0.08 ) 1,333 0.08 (5,267 ) (0.30 ) Discrete tax items (4,942 ) (0.28 ) (2,198 ) (0.13 ) (6,965 ) (0.39 ) (2,844 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP basis $ 33,985 $ 1.96 $ 45,823 $ 2.66 $ 103,836 $ 5.81 $ 106,742 $ 6.21

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 38,461 18.4 % $ 4,266 8.5 % $ 10,688 11.8 % $ (13,858 ) $ 39,557 11.7 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 14 0.0 % - - 100 0.2 % 2,618 2,732 0.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,793 1.3 % 201 0.4 % 706 0.7 % - 3,700 1.2 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 41,268 19.7 % $ 4,467 8.9 % $ 11,494 12.7 % $ (11,240 ) $ 45,989 13.7 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 49,009 18.2 % $ 6,546 11.0 % $ 10,717 10.6 % $ (9,121 ) $ 57,151 13.9 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 357 0.1 % 324 0.6 % 2,460 2.4 % 59 3,200 0.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,627 1.0 % 302 0.5 % 777 0.8 % - 3,706 0.9 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 51,993 19.3 % $ 7,172 12.1 % $ 13,954 13.8 % $ (9,062 ) $ 64,057 15.6 %

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 98,784 14.9 % $ 24,696 12.0 % $ 45,030 12.3 % $ (46,761 ) $ 121,749 10.3 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 1,275 0.2 % - - 100 0.0 % 6,167 7,542 0.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,778 1.5 % 806 0.4 % 2,833 0.8 % - 13,417 1.1 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 109,837 16.6 % $ 25,502 12.4 % $ 47,963 13.1 % $ (40,594 ) $ 142,708 12.1 % Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 115,023 15.1 % $ 11,365 6.0 % $ 46,680 12.0 % $ (37,789 ) $ 135,279 10.6 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 1,715 0.2 % 3,077 1.6 % 2,507 0.7 % 267 7,566 0.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,114 1.5 % 973 0.5 % 2,845 0.7 % - 14,932 1.2 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 127,852 16.8 % $ 15,415 8.1 % $ 52,032 13.4 % $ (37,522 ) $ 157,777 12.3 %

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.

Ajay Vashishat

Vice President, Business Development

Tel: (310) 349-2237

avashishat@osi-systems.com