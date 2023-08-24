Lear Capital: All About Gold IRAs - What Makes Them Attractive During Times Of Economic Turmoil, And Why You May Want To Invest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / A Gold IRA (Individual Retirement Account) is a type of self-directed retirement account where the holder invests in physical gold instead of conventional assets such as stocks, bonds or mutual funds. Having gold in an IRA can help build stability in downturn markets and security for investment holdings. In times of economic instability and market uncertainty, gold has traditionally been seen as a safe haven asset that can weather economic storms and protect an investor's assets; as an example, the price of gold rallied in the wake of the pandemic driven in large part by safe haven buying.

One of the reasons why gold is attractive during a down market is that it is not tied to the fluctuations of the stock market. In fact, the value of gold tends to rise when the stock market is down. Gold is also a finite resource, which means that it is not subject to the same conditions as stocks and bonds, which can be devalued if there is an oversupply. This makes gold a more long-term, stable investment that can help individuals maintain a diversified portfolio.

Gold IRAs offer security across different economic environments. Physical gold is tangible, which means that it can't be hacked or erased from a computer system. This makes gold investments less vulnerable to cyber threats, identity theft and other forms of online fraud. Gold IRA custodians are required to store gold in highly secure, insured storage facilities to protect the valuable assets of the clients. This provides secure storage and peace of mind for those who want to be sure that their assets are protected.

One IRA worth considering is offered by Lear Capital, a Los Angeles-based precious metals dealer with several decades of experience. The company was started with the mission of helping investors to gain more stability in their portfolios through physical gold, silver and platinum. Lear Capital allows clients to order bullion products online, including coins and bars for delivery directly to their homes or to a storage facility.

With nearly $3 billion in precious metals transactions made since 1997, the company has earned a 96% aggregate customer satisfaction rating , according to the Business Consumer Alliance. Lear Capital also has an AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance and is a PCGS Authorized Dealer.

One of the costs associated with investing in gold is safe storage. Lear Capital offers its customers the option to ship their precious metals to a depository in Delaware for safekeeping, fully insured. The company also offers self-directed IRAs which allow investors to include gold, silver and platinum metals in their traditional IRAs. Lear Capital charges an annual fee of $280 for the first year and $200 annually after the first year; however, the fees may be waived if you invest higher amounts.

A gold IRA can be an excellent addition to a retirement portfolio. It offers numerous benefits that can help you protect and grow your savings over time. By investing in gold through a self-directed IRA, you can diversify your holdings, safeguard against inflation and obtain a greater sense of security during uncertain times. When deciding to invest in a gold IRA, having a trusted advisor like Lear Capital is important.

