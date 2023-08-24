Anzeige
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2023
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 6 months of 2023

The management of Grigeo AB makes strategic decisions considering the results of the business segments, therefore, starting with this interim information, separate financial information of the parent company Grigeo AB is no longer provided. As in previous interim reports, information by business segment continues.

Over 6 months of 2023, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investiciju valdymas UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 103.2 million. It is by EUR 1.4 million more than over respective period of 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 17.2 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 8.6 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2022, increased by EUR 8.6 million and reached EUR 22.0 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2023 2022 Change
Revenue 103.2 101.8 1.4%
EBITDA* 22.0 13.4 64%
Profit before tax (EBT) 17.2 8.7 99%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 6 months of 2023 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


