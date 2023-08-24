CAI Software, LLC Acquires Alterity, Inc., the Creators of Acctivate

The Combined Company Supports Growing Businesses that Require Inventory Management for QuickBooks for Their Unique Industry

SMITHFIELD, RI / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or CAI Software"), a leader in integrated software and technology solutions for mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), eCommerce EDI (electronic data interchange) and warehouse management software (WMS), today announced that they have purchased Alterity, Inc.

The addition of Acctivate to the CAI portfolio adds robust inventory management software and capabilities to drive additional value for customers. Highly scalable and easy to use, Acctivate centralizes inventory, purchasing, sales and order fulfillment, placing all the elements needed to manage operations at the core of the business. Together, CAI Software and Acctivate will serve approximately 1,600+ customers across manufacturing, specialty food processing, building materials, wholesalers/distributors, metals and mining, and automotive industries.

"Combining CAI Software and Acctivate represents a significant milestone for both companies and our talented employees as we enhance our ability to serve customers. Integrating Acctivate's inventory capabilities with our industry-specific ERP and MES systems will help us deliver even more powerful solutions to our target industries, as they look to automate and grow their businesses," said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. "As we bring the companies together, we will continue to provide our customers with exceptional products and outstanding customer service. I look forward to working with the entire Alterity team as we enter our next chapter of growth."

Brian Sweat, President and CEO at Alterity and now the Vice President & General Manager of CAI Acctivate, said, "We are delighted to join forces with CAI to further the operational initiatives for our customers. Our solution combined with CAI's solutions are the essential building blocks for growing manufacturers and distributors around the globe."

William Chisholm, Managing Partner of STG, the CAI Software investor, said, "Acctivate's leading inventory management offering broadens CAI's portfolio of mission-critical solutions, including ERP, MES, WMS, and inventory management, allowing us to better serve our global manufacturing and distribution customers. We look forward to seeing this partnership positively impact employees, customers, and partners."

About Alterity

Alterity, Inc. is a technology company that focuses on supporting growing, small to midsized distributors, online retailers, and manufacturers. Their award-winning software, Acctivate, centralizes inventory, purchasing, sales and order fulfillment, placing all the elements needed to manage operations at the core of the business. For more information, please visit acctivate.com.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit stg.com/.

