Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bonzun AB (publ) is removed (445/23)

On July 6, 2023, the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had initiated a merger-like process with Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB under which the Company intended to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bonzun Evolve AB, which, after an internal acquisition, will own the majority of the Company's business-related assets, agreements and liabilities. On August 17, 2023, the Company disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided to approve the transaction. On August 18, 2023, the Company disclosed that the transaction had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (BONZUN, ISIN code SE0017082506, order book ID 101907) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB