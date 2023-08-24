Dawn Yanek Shares Tips To Celebrate National Family Fun Month with Unique Ways to Enjoy Summer on TipsOnTV

Author, Actor, Mom and Founder of MomSanity.com Dawn Yanek Provides Inspiration for Making Memories

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / August is National Family Fun Month and the perfect time to take a break and enjoy some carefree playtime with the kids before they return to school. Dawn Yanek, author, mom and Founder of Momsanity.com, shares unique new ways to promote family fun. Everything from dedicated family time, activities that inspire imagination, interactive family play, exercising in a fun and relaxing way or splashing around in the pool together.

TOGETHER TIME

There is nothing like a family vacation and a top pick is the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. Surrounded by lush jungle and sparkling waters, the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is a tropical, all-inclusive paradise for all ages that ranges from the serene Zen Spa to the winding water park, with several surprises along the way. There are tons of restaurants, round-the-clock fitness facilities, nine pools, and kids will never want to leave that water park. Kids can check out the KidZ Club, which provides supervision and keeps them entertained, while parents indulge in some super-relaxing hydrotherapy treatments. For more information, visit www.resortsbyhyatt.com.

FUN AND FITNESS

Good weather allows everyone to get outside and away from their screens by going for a family bike ride. Huffy offers several options for some classic summer fun. With bikes, scooters and more available in almost every size and style, Huffy truly has a product to help every family member live the ride to spend more quality time together. Older kids who have a need for speed will love the Huffy CR8-R mini bike. Ideal for ages 14 and up, the CR8-R offers a push-button start and easy acceleration to 19 miles per hour, so any rider can get riding, fast! For more information, visit www.huffybikes.com.

FUN FAMILY ACTIVITY

Be a kid with the kids at SkyZone! This is a favorite for so many parents. With more than 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and unforgettable attractions made for everyone, Sky Zone is the leading active play destination, providing bounce-off-the-wall fun for both kids and kids at heart. Ranging from Ultimate Dodgeball, Air Courts, Ninja Warrior Courses, to Ziplines and more. It is perfect for rainy days, days to get out of the heat, and birthday parties. At SkyZone, everyone will laugh harder and smile more than they have in ages. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

