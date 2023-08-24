Tacony Corporation Launches New Baby Lock Sewing Products

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Tacony Corporation has introduced a new Baby Lock product lineup from its Sewing Division. The new product line is now available at Baby Lock retailers and online. The line showcases new products for expert to beginner-level sewists. Consumers who purchase a Baby Lock product will join the Baby Lock community, where they'll receive hands-on retailer support and customer service, as well as hundreds of free projects, invitations to exclusive Baby Lock online communities, access to more than 1,000 sewing videos, and more.









"As more and more of our consumers look to Baby Lock to solve their sewing needs, we want to provide sewists with products that will make creating easier and more enjoyable," said Jeff Fuller, Vice President of Marketing and Global Product at Tacony. "Our new line of products is designed to put our consumers in the best possible position for driving creativity with efficiency."

Key new products include:

Altair 2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine

Use the 2-point positioning function to preview the position of your design.

Includes 9-1/2" x 14" hoop.

Draw directly on the screen, scan in, or wirelessly send artwork to the machine from a smartphone using the IQ Intuition Positioning App.

Add stippling, echo quilting, or any of the 30 Decorative Fill patterns around a selected design.

Meridian 2 Embroidery Machine

534 built-in embroidery designs allow you to create custom.

Embroider large designs with the included 9-1/2" x 14" and 5" x 7" embroidery hoops.

Wirelessly transfer photos using the IQ Intuition Positioning app.

Capella Single-Needle Embroidery Machine

The Capella gives you 7-7/8" x 11-3/4" of embroidery space.

Includes 175 built-in designs, 39 fonts, 1 monogram font, and 120 frame combinations.

Use the crosshair positioning laser to preview the layout of your design.

Accomplish 2 Sewing Machine

The Accomplish 2 is a straight stitch machine with 1,500 stitches per minute speed, precision pin feed system and built-in needle threader.

Built-in telescoping stand can handle large spools of thread for consistent thread delivery.

The rotary hook bobbin is easy to access and features a built-in thread cutter.

Altair and Meridian Upgrade

This kit will have all the upgraded features available in the Altair 2 or Meridian 2.

Enhancements include 15 additional IQ Designer decorative fill designs, a 7" x 12" magnetic frame, couching embroidery foot and patterns, 12 new motifs, 2-point position, and more.

In addition to the new machines, several new Baby Lock accessories are available, including easy-to-use magnetic embroidery hoops, foot kits, and more.

To learn more about the new Baby Lock products, visit www.babylock.com.

About Tacony Corporation

Founded in 1946, Tacony Corporation is a privately-held manufacturing and distribution company that provides your world with better solutions for sewing, cleaning, and home. With nearly 340 associates in nine locations around the world, under the leadership of CEO Kristi Tacony Humes, Tacony's mission is to create long-lasting relationships that are based on trust and feel like family. For more information, visit www.tacony.com.

