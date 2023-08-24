The lowest solar bid in Serbia's inaugural renewable energy auction was €0.08865 ($0.096)/kWh. The exercise was part of national plans to allocate 50 MW of solar and 400 MW of wind power.Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy has revealed it received 16 project proposals with a combined capacity of 816 MW for the country's first auction for large scale renewable energy projects. The ministry said that only 11 bids with an aggregate capacity of 739 MW have been selected to compete in the procurement exercise's final phase. Through the auction, it hopes to allocate 50 MW for solar PV and 400 ...

