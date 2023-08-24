In 2022, off-grid solar kit sales reached a record-breaking 9.5 million units. This is almost 1 million more than the 8.5 million units sold in 2019.A new report by GOGLA shows annual sales of solar energy kits (lanterns, multi-light systems, and solar home systems) globally reached 9.5 million units in 2022, with 5.2 million sold between July and December 2022. "This clearly shows that we have learned to value them as we go. We have also learned to value the off-grid utilization architecture in parallel," said Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, while speaking at ...

