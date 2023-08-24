Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

For immediate release

24 August 2023

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at a Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 July 2023 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 90,189,613.

The Company has purchased a market total of 458,476 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 307.06 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 7,623,615 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 594,041,585.

The figure of 594,041,585 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913