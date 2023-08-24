Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023
PR Newswire
24.08.2023 | 18:30
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 July 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-07-2023.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

24 August 2023

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


