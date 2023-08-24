Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Subaru of America: Teachers Who Held Class After Tornadoes Get Heartwarming Surprise

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by TODAY.com

Jerry Harvey, Jazmine McGough, Ashley Harris and Holly Campbell, all teachers at Wynne High School, were put to the test when a deadly tornado tore through and destroyed their school. TODAY's Al Roker lends a helping hand with a surprise and celebration. (Sponsored by Subaru)

Continue reading and watch video here

Subaru of America, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776784/Teachers-Who-Held-Class-After-Tornadoes-Get-Heartwarming-Surprise

