Rayonier Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Carbon Report

WILDLIGHT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights the actions the Company is taking to ensure the long-term sustainability of its land resources as well as the long-term well-being of its investors, employees, communities, and other stakeholders. This report illustrates Rayonier's ongoing commitment to transparency around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and how they are incorporated into its strategic and operational decision-making.

"We approached our 2022 Sustainability Report with a mindset of continuous improvement, as we remain intensely focused on providing stakeholders transparency into ESG metrics and other sustainability issues," said David Nunes, CEO. "We believe this approach promotes constructive two-way communication and ultimately drives a better understanding of the benefits of working forests, as well as the advancement of new sustainability-related initiatives critical to a myriad of stakeholders. While we are pleased with our progress, there is still much work to be done."

Enhancements to the 2022 Sustainability Report include the addition of energy and water consumption metrics, safety-related targets, an overview of our human rights policy, a discussion of the emerging opportunities associated with land-based solutions, and highlights of our employee development programs.

Concurrent with the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, the Company is also releasing its latest Carbon Report, which quantifies the carbon impacts across the Company's value chain. In 2022, Rayonier's forestlands sequestered an estimated 14.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents from the atmosphere versus corporate emissions of roughly 290,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalents. At year-end 2022, the Company's forestlands stored an estimated 777 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents in total.

"We are committed to further increasing our transparency on ESG-related metrics and look forward to advancing Rayonier's differentiated sustainability strategy across our broad working forest portfolio," stated Nunes.

The 2022 Sustainability Report, as well as the latest Carbon Report, can be found on the Company's Sustainability web page.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

