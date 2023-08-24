SolRiver Capital, LLC: SolRiver Capital Successfully Completes 13 MW DC Solar Project in Marlboro County, South Carolina

Company Further Expands Footprint in the Carolinas in Partnership with NARENCO

MCCOLL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / SolRiver Capital ("SolRiver"), a prominent renewable energy investor, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its latest solar project, Shorthorn Solar, a 13 MW DC installation in Marlboro County, South Carolina. The project signifies SolRiver's dedication to building sustainable energy solutions that contribute to the economic growth of the Carolinas region.

The Shorthorn project is a testament to SolRiver's expertise in deploying renewable energy nationwide, providing local communities low cost clean energy and good jobs. With a commitment to sustainable development, Shorthorn is expected to generate clean electricity equivalent to powering 2,000 households, effectively reducing CO2 emissions by 17,597 tons each year.

SolRiver's collaboration with National Renewable Energy Corporation ("NARENCO"), a recognized leader in renewable energy project development, highlights the company's commitment to forging strong partnerships with industry leaders to achieve mutual goals. The Shorthorn project showcases the synergy between SolRiver's innovative approach and NARENCO's track record of excellence in renewable energy project execution.

SolRiver's Shorthorn project contributes to the growing renewable energy landscape in the Carolinas, aligning with the region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and sustainability. "The Shorthorn Solar project is a great example of our commitment to expanding clean energy access," said Brandon Conard, Managing Partner at SolRiver Capital.

About SolRiver Capital

SolRiver Capital is a specialized renewable energy investment fund and independent power producer dedicated to financing the acquisition, development, and construction of distributed generation and utility-scale projects. Founded in 2016, SolRiver owns and operates over 200MW of solar and storage projects across the US, from Oregon to New York. SolRiver is led by a team of sustainability and investment professionals with a proven track record and the demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects at scale.

About NARENCO

NARENCO (National Renewable Energy Corporation) is a vertically integrated solar company leading the way in providing utilities, businesses, institutions, and landowners with renewable solar energy solutions. The company has installed over 700 MW of utility-scale solar projects throughout the Eastern United States with a team of highly experienced electrical, construction, and engineering professionals who are dedicated to helping its clients effectively and efficiently harness the sun's power.

