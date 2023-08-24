Four Day Summit Features 200+ Speakers, 40+ Sessions in D.C.

Illia Vitiuk, Head of Cyber Security Department, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and David Cohen, Deputy Director, CIA, will both participate in fireside chats during the 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit being held September 5-8, 2023 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The event convenes government and industry cyber executives to explore the theme: Advancing Cybersecurity's Impact in an Age of Heightened Risk

"Having key leaders from the Ukraine and CIA speak will provide valuable perspective about the fast moving state of cyber here and abroad," explained Thomas K. Billington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity, a leading cyber education company for executives founded in 2010. "With Illia Vitiuk's front line experience and David Cohen's global view, our attendees will learn about the scope of cyber threats that our nation and allies are facing."

Ukrainian critical infrastructure has been under constant cyberattack. Vitiuk, the head of Ukraine's primary cyber law enforcement and counterintelligence agency, will share lessons learned about how to better protect its nation's infrastructure from physical and cyberattacks. Vitiuk will speak on September 7th in a fireside chat moderated by Steve Faehl, Federal Security CTO, Microsoft Federal.

Also participating in a fireside chat on the 7th, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen will explore the cyber threat in context of world events. Over the past three years, the emerging threat by cyber actors has emerged as a national security issue. Cohen examines the global threat landscape and ways the CIA is helping to build partnerships to collectively counter it. The session will be moderated by John DeSimone, President, Cybersecurity, Intelligence Services, Raytheon.

The four-day event is expected to draw nearly 2,000 attendees and over 200 speakers. Designed to address the nation's pressing cyber needs, the event includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, fireside chats, and awards. The summit has five tracks: Zero Trust Data, Critical Infrastructure, Zero Trust Identity, Cyber Workforce, and Emerging Tech. Speakers span government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia. Other headliners include:

Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, USA Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; Chief, Central Security Service

Hon. Jen Easterly, Director, CISA

Hon. Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

Hon. Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, National Security Council, The White House

Hon. Kemba Walden, Acting National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President

Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, Director, DISA, Commander, JFHQ-DODIN

Hon. John Sherman, CIO, U.S. Department of Defense

Hon. Nathaniel Fick, Ambassador-at-Large, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, U.S. Department of State

