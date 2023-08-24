CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: CLS Holdings Reports Fiscal Year End 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023 ("FY2023"). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Net revenue for Q1 2023 was $23.1 million Dispensary revenue remained flat, however, there was a 16% increase in the number of customers served. Our customers are looking for items with lower price points. Production revenue grew 7% to $8.3 million

Gross profit for FY 2023 was $9.8 million, or 42% of net revenue due to a non-recurring adjustment of $1.2 million

Net loss attributable to CLS for FY 2023 was $13.8 million.

EBITDA for FY 2023 was -$7.9 million due to non-recurring losses and impairments

Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2023 was positive $693 thousand, a substantial increase of 2,678%

Net Operating Cashflow was positive for Q3 and Q4 of the fiscal year with an overall increase of 92.7% over the twelve months

FY2023 Financial Results Twelve Months Ended

May 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 YoY% Change Net Revenues $ 23,134 $ 22,663 2% Dispensary Revenue $ 14,823 $ 14,870 0% % of revenue 64% 66% * Production Revenue $ 8,311 $ 7,793 7% % of revenue 36% 34% * Gross Profit $ 9,804 $ 10,490 -7% Gross Margin 42% 46% * Net Loss $ (14,844) $ (2,440) -508% Net Loss Attributable to CLS $ (13,800) $ (2,343) -489% EBITDA $ (7,960) $ 2,602 -406% Adjusted EBITDA $ 693 $ (27) 2678%

The FY 2023 gross margin saw a reduction from 46% to 42% due to a non-recurring adjustment of $1.2 million. Without this adjustment, the gross margin for the fiscal year would have reflected 48%, an increase compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA reflects non-recurring gains, losses, and impairments.

Cash Flow From Operating Activities



Twelve Months Ended

May 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 YoY% Change Q1 $ (1,462) $ (785) -86% Q2 $ (360) $ (742) 52% Q3 $ 803 $ (1,030) 178% Q4 $ 789 $ (600) 231% 12 months ended $ -230 $ (3,158) 93%

