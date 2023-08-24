CNH Industrial: New Holland Arrives at Expo Rural With a Focus on Education, Sustainability, and Family

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, presented the T6.180 Methane Power tractor and their most chosen equipment for the agricultural-livestock sector at the 135th Rural Expo that took place in July.

New Holland's tractors were exhibited proudly in the blue pavilion. The exhibit also featured a space where families could take pictures and get to know the equipment up close.

"Argentine agriculture and New Holland hold family as a fundamental pillar. Being in the city, Expo Rural represents an opportunity for children to learn about the production processes and take their first steps in the field," said Tomás Liceda, Commercial Director of New Holland Argentina.

With its commitment to the future of agriculture, New Holland welcomed and advised a group of students studying Agronomy at the University of Buenos Aires and the ITBA (Technological Institute of Buenos Aires). "We are very happy to receive again in our stands students from the Faculty of Agronomy of the UBA, house of studies with great prestige and cradle of excellent professionals. New Holland enjoys watching the countryside grow, that's why we accompany young students on the path of learning," added Liceda.

The exhibition also featured an immersive 360° experience of the biomethane tractor to learn about the production process. With the T6 Methane Power tractor, what would normally be deemed environmental waste is transformed into an asset. This new tractor prototype affirms CNH Industrial's commitment to sustainable practice and for building a bright future for agricultural professionals.

At the 135th Rural Expo in Argentina, CNH Industrial demonstrated its commitment to environmental goals by displaying their new sustainable prototypes. Dedicated to building a bright future for agricultural professionals, they were also proud to welcome back students of Agronomy from local universities for a learning experience.



