RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on September 14, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, September 14, 2023, after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on September 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss its financial results. To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant access code 867171.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331 (International). The replay access code is 48858.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact: Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com Investor Relations Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.

Jack Drapacz

(310) 622-8230

RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773716/RF-Industries-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-September-14-2023