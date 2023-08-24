Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
24.08.23
18:49 Uhr
35,400 Euro
+0,220
+0,63 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,14036,00022:58
35,56035,76022:00
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 22:38
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors
Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com		Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776829/Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-of-020-Per-Share

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.