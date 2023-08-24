Experience Senior Living: The Reserve at Strathmore Square Receives County Approval for Development

The luxurious high-rise senior living community moves forward with development, bringing 259 units of independent living, assisted living, and memory care to North Bethesda, MD.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Experience Senior Living (ESL) continues to make strides with The Reserve at Strathmore Square, an upscale senior living community in North Bethesda, MD. After working closely with Montgomery County officials, Experience Senior Living and master developer Fivesquares Development have secured site plan approval. The project is anticipated to break ground in Q4 of 2023.

Designed by the world-class architects at Handel and located adjacent to the renowned Music Center at Strathmore at 10514 Strathmore Hall Street, the 29-story, 413,140-square-foot development will house 259 apartment homes dedicated to independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The amenity-rich development will feature seven distinct restaurant venues, private wine lockers, a makerspace for creative projects, Teslas for chauffeured car service, and 24/7 concierge service. Additionally, the development offers a suite of exclusive amenities, including an indoor saltwater swimming pool, pickleball court, smart fitness room, professional salon, and spa. In addition to these perks, residents at The Reserve at Strathmore Square will have access to a private memory care courtyard, as well as a sky lounge and a dedicated theater for performing arts.

Upon its completion, The Reserve at Strathmore Square will become part of a larger intergenerational development effort that unites multiple generations in a visionary arts-centric community that values immersive culture and lifelong learning.

"Experience Senior Living is proud to be a part of creating cross-generational living opportunities in such a vibrant epicenter of arts and culture. Our residents will have unprecedented access to high-end luxury living in a thriving community environment. The Reserve at Strathmore Square will be the new gold standard for High Rise Senior Living," said Phill Barklow, president of ESL.

The Reserve at Strathmore Square is now accepting priority waitlist deposits. Interested residents are encouraged to visit: https://experiencesrliving.com/reserve-strathmore-square/

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

Contact Info:

Kirstin Barbour

pr@esl5280.com

970-441-8100

