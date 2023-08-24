GRI in North America: New York Event To Launch Updated Policy Database and Report in September

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / GRI in North America

GRI is pleased to announce the release of a new iteration of the Carrots & Sticks (C&S) and an adjoining report on the current state of global sustainability policy. Carrots & Sticks is a free-to-use online database and document repository of both mandatory and voluntary sustainability and ESG public policy instruments that impact organizations worldwide.

The urgency to advance sustainable development in the face of growing inequities and crises around the world is driving the adoption of policies focused on sustainability and ESG issues. As these policies evolve, there is a pressing need for clarity on what the current policies entail and what policy gaps remain. Carrots & Sticks provides clarity on the rapidly advancing world of sustainability and ESG policy, providing an in-depth analysis of 2,463 policies - 259 of which reference or require the use of the GRI Standards - from over 132 countries, nearly 76 international and regional organizations, and in 38 languages.

This tool benefits a wide range of stakeholders including:

Policy Makers, who can gain broad understanding of how their policies fit within the comprehensive global policy landscape, and how their policies can better meet the sustainable development agenda.

Capital Market, who can assess their own requirements against those of their peers and better understand their own requirements and expectations within the global sustainability agenda.

Businesses leaders, who can gain a global comprehensive overview of their Sustainability and ESG impact and disclosure expectations and obligations. They can better understand their own compliance, either in their own jurisdiction or in others.

Academics, who can leverage the data to significantly increase their ability to produce high quality research and draw conclusions.

Civil Society, who can gain access to information about the requirements and expectations that have been, or have not been met, and hold the corresponding actors accountable.

The official launch event 'Aligning Private Sector Disclosures with the Sustainable Development Agenda- Launch of Carrots & Sticks Report', will take place concurrently with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the SDG Summit, and Climate Week NYC. The event is co-hosted in collaboration with our long-standing partner and GRI Community member, The Governance and Accountability Institute (G&A), as well as Baruch College.

The launch event will provide insights from the dataset and demonstrate how Carrots & Sticks supports different stakeholders in navigating the complex landscape of sustainability and ESG policies. The formal program will end with a series of reflections and views by key stakeholders on global sustainability and ESG reporting developments from speakers representing policy makers and business. GRI's International Policy leadership as well as multiple representatives from the growing North American team will be present at the event and throughout other events in New York City affiliated with UNGA, the SDG Summit, and Climate Week NYC.

Due to high interest and limited event capacity 'Aligning Private Sector Disclosures with the Sustainable Development Agenda- Launch of Carrots & Sticks Report' is a closed event. You can register interest in joining by filling out this form. GRI North America also invites assorted stakeholders to get in touch to discuss potential opportunities throughout the week of September 17th and other collaborative possibilities by emailing northamerica@globalreporting.org.

