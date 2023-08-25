Amulet Technologies: Amulet Celebrates 25 Years of UX Innovation

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Silicon Valley-based company Amulet Technologies proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary as an industry leader and inventor of smart displays. The smart display was an innovation that began with the novel idea of revolutionizing the front panel of everyday things and transforming it into a visual and enjoyable interactive experience. Amulet has revolutionized how we interact and experience various devices, such as medical instruments, gas station pumps, HVAC controls, and more. From its inception, the guiding mission and vision has always been to make the experience of using everyday devices a magical one, invoking a sentiment of amazement.

Beginning in the summer of 1998, with the guiding principle of "Everyday things, amazing experiences", Amulet set out to change the world of embedded systems. At the time, web design was the domain of graphic artists, and the lingua franca for creating visually appealing and interactive web pages was HTML. Recognizing this industry direction, Amulet set out to bring a similar creative development process to embedded systems. With the creation of an Amulet ASIC, powered by Graphical OS in SiliconTM, along with its proprietary HTMLcompilerTM, Amulet introduced to the industry the ability to author with HTML a customer-facing graphical user interface, forever changing the front panel design of embedded system devices. The following decades saw the introduction of the AOB (Amulet on BoardTM) smart display modules, GEMstudioTM development platform, and bright and colorful GEMmodulesTM, all with the purpose of bringing a unique and magical user experience to everyday things.

"Over the past 25 years, we saw embedded systems migrate from being hidden inside physical products, to the human-facing external skin of the product," said Amulet's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Klask. "Back then, the sole role of the embedded microcontroller was to make things work better. In today's innovative products, the microcontroller has come to the surface to provide the magic to engage users and make the product a joy to work with. It's been an honor and a thrill to be on the forefront of this evolution, and I am excited about the potential of innovative products to come."

Amulet extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers, partners, and employees who have joined in our 25-year odyssey toward the digital transformation of everyday things. In a world of voice and gesture controls, smart homes, and self-driving cars, Amulet is excited to continue to create exceptional user experiences, championing partners' brands and individuality. We invite you to look out for more inspiring and exciting announcements to come as we strive in leaving an indelible mark on the world through user experiences. The journey continues.

About Amulet Technologies:

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, Amulet Technologies is a leader in graphical user interface solutions for everyday things. Amulet's patented IP in its hardware and software has simplified the product development cycle for clients all over the world. Amulet has taken this experience and expertise to evolve into the UX leader in the embedded systems industry, shifting its focus to crafting the best User Experience for any kind of product. We serve various markets which include industrial, appliance, medical, home & building automation, test & measurement, office automation and automotive. Our goal is to create a product user experience that will surprise and delight our client's customers. From concept to production, we collaborate closely with our clients to design a product that stands out from the competition.

For more information, visit http://www.amulettechnologies.com.

