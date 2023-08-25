Schaffner Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen

Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 25. August 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), ein globales Industrietechnologieunternehmen mit führenden Positionen in den Bereichen Konnektivität und Sensorik, und die Schaffner Holding AG (SIX: SAHN), ein führendes Unternehmen für elektromagnetische Lösungen mit Sitz in der Schweiz, gaben am 17. August 2023 bekannt, dass TE ein öffentliches Kaufangebot für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien von Schaffner in Höhe von CHF 505 je Aktie (das "Angebot") unterbreiten wird. Der Verwaltungsrat von Schaffner empfiehlt den Aktionären einstimmig, das Angebot anzunehmen. Per heute haben sich neben der grössten Aktionärin, der BURU Holding, die ca. 17.2% an Schaffner hält, weitere vier private und institutionelle Aktionäre, die insgesamt ca. 20.3% an Schaffner halten, dazu verpflichtet, alle ihre Schaffner-Aktien im Rahmen des Angebots anzudienen. Das Übernahmeangebot unterliegt den üblichen Bedingungen und Konditionen sowie den behördlichen Genehmigungen und wird voraussichtlich im Dezember 2023 abgeschlossen. --------- This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer will be set forth in the offer prospectus which is expected to be published on or around September 28, 2023 (the "Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below. Über TE Connectivity TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie, Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden, darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund 140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT. Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat und Twitter. Über Schaffner Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine höhere Energieeffizienz bieten. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. Legal Disclaimers Important Additional Information This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other equity securities in Schaffner Holding AG, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. Main terms and conditions of the tender offer have been published in today's pre-announcement of the tender offer, and full details including terms and conditions will be published in the tender offer prospectus. Shareholders of Schaffner Holding AG are urged to read the tender offer documents, which are or will be available at https://www.emc-power-offer.com. Certain Offer Restrictions The tender offer will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require [TE Connectivity Ltd.] or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the tender offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the tender offer. It is not intended to extend the tender offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating to the tender offer must neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Schaffner Holding AG by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction. The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom. Reference is made to the pre-announcement of the tender offer published today for full offer restrictions and an overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Notice to U.S. Holders Shareholders of Schaffner in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised that the registered shares of Schaffner are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Schaffner is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The tender offer will be made for the registered shares of Schaffner, a Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The tender offer will be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier 1 tender offer (the "Tier 1 Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. U.S. Holders are urged to consult with their own legal financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding the Offer. As permitted under the Tier I Exemption, the settlement of the tender offer will be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The Offer, which will be subject to Swiss law, will be made to U.S. Holders in accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the tender offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. Holders of Schaffner's shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal securities laws, since Schaffner is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue Schaffner or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel Schaffner and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S. Kontakte

TE Connectivity

Media Relations:

Rachel Quimby

+1 610-893-9593

Rachel.quimby@te.com Investor Relations:

Sujal Shah

+1 610-893-9790

Sujal.shah@te.com Schaffner Holding AG

Investor Relations und Medienstelle: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich

Edwin van der Geest: +41 79 330 55 22 / Thomas Balmer: +41 79 703 87 28

investor-relations@schaffner.com

