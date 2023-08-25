The Indian carbon credit system, operating under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), stands ahead in several aspects.From pv magazine India Carbon credits serve as a potent market-driven incentive, effectively catalyzing the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These credits operate within the framework of international agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, thriving within carbon markets where projects designed to curtail emissions yield tradeable credits. These credits, in turn, can be purchased ...

