Westinghouse and Slovenské Elektrárne Sign Agreement for VVER-440 Nuclear Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company signed a long-term agreement with Slovenské elektrárne to license and supply VVER-440 fuel assemblies to its Nuclear Power Plants in Slovakia. The agreement supports Slovakia's energy security and diversification of nuclear fuel. Approximately 59% of the electricity produced in Slovakia is generated by nuclear power plants.

From Left: Aziz Dag Sr Vice President and Managing Director of Westinghouse Electric Sweden; Lukáš Maršálek Deputy Director for Accounting, Finance and Control Department of Slovenské elektrárne; Tarik Choho Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel; Branislav Strýcek, Director general of Slovenske elektrárne (Photo: Business Wire)

"Securing another nuclear fuel supplier for our power plants is an important step in strengthening Slovakia's energy security. Nuclear power plants represent an important pillar in our country's energy mix, therefore I consider it to be crucial to secure nuclear fuel supply diversification for their stable operation," said Branislav Strýcek, general director of Slovenské elektrárne, a.s.

"We are very pleased to contribute to Slovakia's fuel diversification and to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Slovenské elektrárne," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. "We offer the only fully-Western alternative fuel for this type of reactor and remain committed to supporting Slovakia's operating fleet, leveraging our Swedish fabrication footprint."

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR, and VVER. Through our world-class manufacturing facilities in Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., we focus on delivering innovative fuel technologies to meet our customers' needs for lower fuel cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply, and accident-tolerant products. Learn more about our advanced fuel capabilities and how they relate to different reactors around the world: Westinghouse Nuclear Nuclear Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

