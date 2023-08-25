The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, has teamed up with RFC Ambrian to form a new company to commercialize electrolysis tech. CSIRO said the aim is to produce hydrogen with 30% less electricity than existing alkaline and polymer electrolyte membrane technologies.From pv magazine Australia The CSIRO and Sydney-headquartered RFC Ambrian have co-founded Hadean Energy to advance the development of the CSIRO's tubular solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) technology. It said the tech could significantly reduce hydrogen production ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...