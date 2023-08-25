Profit.co Recognized for the 3rd Consecutive Year in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications

Profit.co recognized in the prestigious Gartner Hype Cycle Reports as a vendor for OKR applications. Profit.co is a software solution that helps organizations manage and achieve their Objectives and Key Results.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Profit.co, a leading provider of digital workplace application solutions in the strategy execution space, announced that it has been identified as a Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2023. Profit.co was named in the OKR Applications category.

OKRs have been a popular methodology for strategy execution for several decades. Effective OKR software becomes essential to enhance their ease of use, impact, and scalability. Without the right tools, implementing OKRs can become cumbersome. The challenges posed by a lack of proper tools deter many organizations from adopting OKRs and diminish the potential benefits for those who have embraced the approach.

In the Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2023, Gartner states, "Dispersed teams, hybrid work and asynchronous work are all driving a revival of interest in the OKR method. OKR applications and components can be useful to improve the model's usability, effectiveness and scalability. Without appropriate tooling, OKRs can be a laborious method to utilize."

Profit.co's comprehensive OKR management platform integrates five robust modules, empowering business leaders to seamlessly oversee OKRs, strategy, tasks, employee engagement, and performance management. With Profit.co, users can prioritize critical business goals, evaluate meaningful outcomes, and enhance efficiency to accomplish more.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

About Profit.co

Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. With its easy-to-use UI, Profit.co enables businesses to practice OKRs at every level of an organization. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, helping ensure complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Profit.co also offers award-winning 24/7 live support and an outcome-focused OKR Coaching and consulting program that helps customers to consistently realize their goals. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

