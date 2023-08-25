Scientists in China have fabricated an organic solar cell based on an indium tin oxide hole transport layer modified with an interfacial layer made of recycled indium chloride (InCl3).Scientists at the Zhejiang University in China have fabricated an organic solar cell (OSC) based on an indium tin oxide (ITO) hole transport layer (HTL) modified with an interfacial layer made of recycled indium chloride (InCl3). The recycled material reportedly offers performance comparable or superior to HTLs based on indium tin oxide (ITO) or those made with PEDOT:PSS, a polymer known for its low cost and easy ...

