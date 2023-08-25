Anzeige
25.08.2023
Comviva recognized as the APAC 'Digital Marketing Company of the Year' by Frost & Sullivan

NEW DELHI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, announced today that it has been conferred with Frost & Sullivan's 'Digital Marketing Company of theYear' award for the Asia-Pacific region.

Comviva_Logo

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a 'Company of the Year' award to the organization that demonstrates pathbreaking technology excellence and customer centricity. The award recognizes technology innovation and the resulting leadership in delivering differentiated customer experience and lifetime value.

Frost & Sullivan recognized Comviva's industry leading MobiLytix Marketing Studio, which combines real-time AI decisioning with omnichannel marketing automation and loyalty framework to deliver personalized customer experience at scale. This end-to-end digital marketing solution encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) modeling, digital marketing, loyalty, and retention across both traditional and digital touchpoints. By facilitating contextual marketing programs throughout the customer lifecycle, it empowers businesses to achieve differentiated experiences through this all-in-one MarTech platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sanyal, EVP & Chief Operating Officer for Customer Value Solutions at Comviva, said, "We are thrilled by this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. This award is an endorsement of our spirit to transform the MarTech landscape by weaving technology innovation, processes and industry insights. This recognition stands as a testament to Comviva's prowess in AI-driven MarTech innovation and our unwavering commitment and promise to deliver exceptional customer experiences and lifetime value."

Dewi Rengannis, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst - ICT Practice APAC, commented, "Comviva stands out with its in-depth understanding of industry nuances and rich portfolio of use cases in solving digital marketing challenges. Comviva's next generation AI-led platform, MobiLytix Marketing Studio, enables to deliver personalized customer experience at scale and significantly enhance customer lifetime value."

For further information, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
Contact: +(91) 9910030732
DGM, Corporate Communications
Email: Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-recognized-as-the-apac-digital-marketing-company-of-the-year-by-frost--sullivan-301909839.html

