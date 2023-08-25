In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for polysilicon outside China, fell to $28.2 per kg with a week-to-week decline of 6%. Multiple sources confirmed they saw lower pricing for non-China polysilicon being signed. One global producer sold polysilicon this month at around $27/kg, and will do so at even lower prices next month, to a major solar manufacturer, according to a source at the latter. Some sources expressed surprise at ...

