The community forum aims to shine a light on the African philosophy underlying the word Fakaza.

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - South African based digital streaming website Today Sermon has announced the launch of a new sermon series titled Fakaza, Fakaza Deep, and Fakaza Duo. The next generation of mobile sermons aims to reach millions of people in South Africa and beyond and highlight the essence of the Zulu word Fakaza, which means to witness, testify, attest, and prove.

The series will address several ideas relevant to the modern-day Christian and help nurture the faith of the next generation. The Fakaza programs have been designed to teach biblical values in a fun and engaging way, allowing people to listen to their favourite sermons and keep up with the latest prayers with the community forums.

Talking to the media, Prince Michael, for the site, said, "We are excited about the new series as it will help us to help more people in their journey of faith. Messages will be presented every Sunday online at our site and cover a wide array of topics, including prayers to overcome family problems, oppression, and work-related problems. We also have a community forum where people from across the planet can interact with each other and discuss how they can help each other in their spiritual journeys."

The content of the site has been designed and curated by a team of trained pastors who conduct worship services. Their dedicated speakers and musicians want to create an atmosphere with the Fakaza series where people can connect with God on a deeper level and witness profound moments of spiritual growth, inspiration, and reflection.

He went on to add, "Whether the faithful are drawn to contemporary melodies or traditional hymns, the series has a style that resonates with their heart. We want to help nurture spiritual growth with engaging Bible studies, thought-provoking sermons, and meaningful prayer groups. We want to be a place where people can share their burdens and joys and find someone receptive to hearing them out."

People interested in learning more can reach out to them using the website mentioned below. They can also reach out to the company if they have any queries: todaysermon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person Name: Prince Michael

Company: Today Sermon

Email: editor@todaysermon.com

Website: https://todaysermon.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178484