Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Members of Centurion Wealth Management LLC Listed on Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Financial Professionals List

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Five team members of Centurion Wealth Management have been named as Top Financial Professionals by Northern Virginia Magazine.





Centurion's recipients, comprised of Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®; Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA®, CEP®; Mark C. McKaig, CRPC®; Darren L. Colananni, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, CPWA®; and Steven A. Eddy, CPA, CGMA, have consistently demonstrated commitment and dedication to providing top-tier financial services to their clients.

"It's been a great year and being acknowledged by Northern Virginia Magazine as a Top Financial Professional is an immense honor that I do not take lightly. None of this would have been possible without my exceptional team here at Centurion. Thank you to everyone that considered me for this honor." - Darren Colananni

Sterling, Wendy, & Mark celebrate their 7th consecutive year of being honored as trusted financial professionals. This year's victory also acknowledges a new triumph, as it commemorates Darren Colananni & Steven Eddy's first year of recognition. Darren is a committed wealth management advisor who was recently named Partner at the firm and continues to support his clients with catered service. Steve joined the Centurion team as the Director of Tax in December 2022 and has expanded the company's line of services to include in-house tax preparation.

To compile the list, Northern Virginia Magazine asked the community who they would refer their friends and family to for financial planning advice. In response to this question, employees at Centurion have consistently earned a spot on the list over the years. The Centurion team is dedicated to its clients and eager for the opportunity to further assist individuals on their financial journeys.

For Centurion's profiles & the full list, see here.

As the Centurion Wealth Management LLC team celebrates another year of victory, their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional financial advice and services to their clients remains unwavering. Their repeated recognition is proof of their mission to offer the best in financial management, helping independent women, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com.

