Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Logistea AB B (109/23)

With effect from August 28, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 06, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LOGI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020845246 Order book ID: 302420 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Logistea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 20, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LOGI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020845253 Order book ID: 302421 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB