Freitag, 25.08.2023
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL1
Frankfurt
25.08.23
11:45 Uhr
0,710 Euro
-0,001
-0,14 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.08.2023 | 12:11
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Logistea AB B (109/23)

With effect from August 28, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 06, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LOGI TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845246              
Order book ID:  302420                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Logistea AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including September 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LOGI BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845253              
Order book ID:  302421                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
