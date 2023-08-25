Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Advanced Soltech Sweden AB (446/23)

With effect from August 28, 2023, the subscription rights in Advanced Soltech Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 06, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ASAB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020844462 Order book ID: 302427 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Advanced Soltech Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ASAB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020844470 Order book ID: 302423 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB