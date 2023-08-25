Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023
WKN: A3C9UX | ISIN: SE0016101521 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST0
Frankfurt
24.08.23
08:04 Uhr
0,753 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2023 | 12:23
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Advanced Soltech Sweden AB (446/23)

With effect from August 28, 2023, the subscription rights in Advanced Soltech
Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including September 06, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ASAB TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020844462              
Order book ID:  302427                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 28, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Advanced
Soltech Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ASAB BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020844470              
Order book ID:  302423                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
