Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEW8 | ISIN: BMG7997W1029 | Ticker-Symbol: P4F
Tradegate
23.08.23
15:20 Uhr
45,300 Euro
+0,950
+2,14 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00045,10012:59
PR Newswire
25.08.2023 | 12:24
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seadrill Limited: Seadrill 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) announces today that, in accordance with its bye-laws, the Board has confirmed the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in respect of the 2023 calendar year. The 2023 Annual General Meeting shall be held in Bermuda on November 16, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement will be distributed closer to the meeting date.

Contact Information

Lydia Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
T: +1 (832) 252-7064
E: lydia.mabry@seadrill.com

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301909992.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.