Germany's 3U Holding AG said its ThermCube heat pump is an ideal solution for new and existing detached and semi-detached houses with a total heat demand of between 6 kW and 11 kW. The new product has reportedly a heat output of 2.33 kW to 8.20 kW and a flow temperature of up to 70 C.Pelia Gebäudesysteme GmbH and Selfio GmbH, two subsidiaries of Germany-based 3U Holding AG, have launched a new modular heat pump for residential applications. The company said its ThermCube heat pump is an ideal solution for new and existing detached and semi-detached houses with a total heat demand of between 6 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...