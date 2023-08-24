Ellomay Capital Ltd.: Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").
On August 24, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
- Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 - approximately NIS 606.2 million .
- Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023 - approximately NIS 84 million .
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season - the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons - (spring and autumn), the months from March to May and from October to November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which include intermediate months of April and May and the summer month of June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, and changes in the season and TAOZ tariff calculations that became effective on January 1, 2023, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.
A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of and for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, Israel and the US.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;
- Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
- 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;
- Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and
- Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in inflation and interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Statements of Financial Position
June 30
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
176,779
62,558
151,481
Trade receivables and accrued income
242,670
191,756
238,581
Other receivables
14,181
23,932
32,809
Financial derivatives
4,431
8,023
-
Total current assets
438,061
286,269
422,871
Non-current assets
Restricted deposit
537,337
507,799
514,543
Prepaid expenses
31,074
32,237
32,072
Fixed assets
3,173,760
3,326,489
3,253,196
Intangible assets
7,765
5,960
6,404
Right of use assets
56,886
58,198
57,486
Total non-current assets
3,806,822
3,930,683
3,863,701
Total assets
4,244,883
4,216,952
4,286,572
Current liabilities
Current maturities of loans from banks
293,414
266,896
279,506
Current maturities of lease liabilities
4,749
4,558
4,645
Trade payables
172,233
195,602
228,468
Other payables
12,710
9,792
11,439
Total current liabilities
483,106
476,848
524,058
Non-current liabilities
Loans from banks
2,115,016
2,293,137
2,211,895
Other Long-term liabilities
14,975
19,425
17,529
Long-term lease liabilities
51,032
51,924
49,292
Provision for dismantling and restoration
50,000
50,000
50,000
Deferred tax liabilities
237,126
190,336
215,016
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
160
160
160
Total non-current liabilities
2,468,309
2,604,982
2,543,892
Equity
Share capital
11
11
11
Share premium
642,199
642,199
642,199
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders
3,748
3,748
3,748
Retained earnings
647,510
489,164
572,664
Total equity
1,293,468
1,135,122
1,218,622
Total liabilities and equity
4,244,883
4,216,952
4,286,572
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statement of Income
For the six months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
June 30
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues
1,254,471
1,020,929
606,155
465,505
2,369,220
Operating costs of the
Power Plant
Energy costs
261,490
194,413
137,416
104,796
544,118
Electricity purchase and
infrastructure services
592,821
522,449
275,659
242,423
1,088,127
Depreciation and
amortization
118,864
123,627
62,518
55,504
239,115
Other operating costs
80,718
75,617
46,547
37,943
157,189
Total operating costs
of Power Plant
1,053,893
916,106
522,140
440,666
2,028,549
Profit from operating
the Power Plant
200,578
104,823
84,015
24,839
340,671
General and
administrative expenses
14,093
10,893
7,499
5,171
24,066
Operating profit
186,485
93,930
76,516
19,668
316,605
Financing income
36,190
45,902
16,968
34,373
52,131
Financing expenses
125,719
150,392
66,638
85,151
271,116
Financing expenses, net
89,529
104,490
49,670
50,778
218,985
Profit (loss) before
taxes on income
96,956
(10,560)
26,846
(31,110)
97,620
Tax benefit (taxes on
Income)
(22,110)
2,340
(5,969)
7,148
(22,340)
Profit (loss) for the period
74,846
(8,220)
20,877
(23,962)
75,280
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the six months
ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2023 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
572,664
1,218,622
Profit for the period
-
-
-
74,846
74,846
Balance as at
June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
647,510
1,293,468
For the six months
ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2022 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
497,384
1,143,342
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(8,220)
(8,220)
Balance as at
June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
489,164
1,135,122
For the three months
ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
April 1, 2023 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
626,633
1,272,591
Profit for the period
-
-
-
20,877
20,877
Balance as at
June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
647,510
1,293,468
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
April 1, 2022 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
513,126
1,159,084
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(23,962)
(23,962)
Balance as at
June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
489,164
1,135,122
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the year ended
December 31, 2022 (Audited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2022 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
497,384
1,143,342
Profit for the year
-
-
-
75,280
75,280
Balance as at
December 31, 2022 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
572,664
1,218,622
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
June 30
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Profit (loss) for the period
74,846
(8,220)
20,877
(23,962)
75,280
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
and fuel consumption
119,486
124,701
62,695
55,915
242,345
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
22,110
(2,340)
5,969
(7,148)
22,340
Financing expenses, net
89,529
104,490
49,670
50,778
218,985
231,125
226,851
118,334
99,545
483,670
Change in trade receivables
(4,089)
56,816
(57,981)
(13,570)
9,991
Change in other receivables
18,628
16,358
5,043
4,810
7,480
Change in trade payables
(78,308)
(156,766)
(10,795)
(59,935)
(127,907)
Change in other payables
1,271
2,692
(6,504)
(7,207)
4,339
Change in other long-term liabilities
(2,554)
3,591
(951)
(1,813)
1,695
(65,052)
(77,309)
(71,188)
(77,715)
(104,402)
Taxes on income paid
-
(21,795)
-
-
(21,795)
Net cash flows provided
by operating activities
240,919
119,527
68,023
(2,132)
432,753
Cash flows used in
investing activities
Proceeds for settlement of
financial derivatives
3,074
5,747
1,902
5,325
13,652
Investment in fixed assets
(36,157)
(69,165)
(21,945)
(41,652)
(110,715)
Investment in intangible assets
(2,317)
(642)
(1,500)
(385)
(1,810)
Interest received
13,796
917
7,772
545
6,433
Net cash flows used in
investing activities
(21,604)
(63,143)
(13,771)
(36,167)
(92,440)
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability principal
(212)
(241)
(113)
(91)
(4,726)
Repayment of loans from banks
(130,987)
(144,775)
(130,987)
(144,775)
(255,705)
Interest paid
(76,985)
(82,129)
(76,835)
(81,961)
(159,804)
Net cash flows used in
financing activities
(208,184)
(227,145)
(207,935)
(226,827)
(420,235)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents for
the period
11,131
(170,761)
(153,683)
(265,126)
(79,922)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
on cash and cash equivalents
14,167
31,459
6,579
25,715
29,543
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
151,481
201,860
323,883
301,969
201,860
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
176,779
62,558
176,779
62,558
151,481
