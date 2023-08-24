Ellomay Capital Ltd.: Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On August 24, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 - approximately NIS 606.2 million .

Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023 - approximately NIS 84 million .

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season - the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons - (spring and autumn), the months from March to May and from October to November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which include intermediate months of April and May and the summer month of June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, and changes in the season and TAOZ tariff calculations that became effective on January 1, 2023, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of and for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, Israel and the US.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and

Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in inflation and interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Financial Position









June 30 June 30 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

176,779 62,558 151,481 Trade receivables and accrued income

242,670 191,756 238,581 Other receivables

14,181 23,932 32,809 Financial derivatives

4,431 8,023 - Total current assets

438,061 286,269 422,871









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

537,337 507,799 514,543 Prepaid expenses

31,074 32,237 32,072 Fixed assets

3,173,760 3,326,489 3,253,196 Intangible assets

7,765 5,960 6,404 Right of use assets

56,886 58,198 57,486 Total non-current assets

3,806,822 3,930,683 3,863,701









Total assets

4,244,883 4,216,952 4,286,572









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

293,414 266,896 279,506 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,749 4,558 4,645 Trade payables

172,233 195,602 228,468 Other payables

12,710 9,792 11,439 Total current liabilities

483,106 476,848 524,058









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,115,016 2,293,137 2,211,895 Other Long-term liabilities

14,975 19,425 17,529 Long-term lease liabilities

51,032 51,924 49,292 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities

237,126 190,336 215,016 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,468,309 2,604,982 2,543,892









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

647,510 489,164 572,664 Total equity

1,293,468 1,135,122 1,218,622









Total liabilities and equity

4,244,883 4,216,952 4,286,572













Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Income

For the six months ended For the three months ended Year ended June 30 June 30 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 1,254,471 1,020,929 606,155 465,505 2,369,220











Operating costs of the









Power Plant





















Energy costs 261,490 194,413 137,416 104,796 544,118 Electricity purchase and









infrastructure services 592,821 522,449 275,659 242,423 1,088,127 Depreciation and









amortization 118,864 123,627 62,518 55,504 239,115 Other operating costs 80,718 75,617 46,547 37,943 157,189











Total operating costs









of Power Plant 1,053,893 916,106 522,140 440,666 2,028,549











Profit from operating









the Power Plant 200,578 104,823 84,015 24,839 340,671











General and









administrative expenses 14,093 10,893 7,499 5,171 24,066











Operating profit 186,485 93,930 76,516 19,668 316,605











Financing income 36,190 45,902 16,968 34,373 52,131 Financing expenses 125,719 150,392 66,638 85,151 271,116











Financing expenses, net 89,529 104,490 49,670 50,778 218,985











Profit (loss) before









taxes on income 96,956 (10,560) 26,846 (31,110) 97,620











Tax benefit (taxes on









Income) (22,110) 2,340 (5,969) 7,148 (22,340)











Profit (loss) for the period 74,846 (8,220) 20,877 (23,962) 75,280













Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

























Capital reserve













for activities









Share Share with Retained







capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity





NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the six months













ended June 30, 2023













(Unaudited)





























Balance as at













January 1, 2023 (Audited)



11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622















Profit for the period



- - - 74,846 74,846















Balance as at













June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)



11 642,199 3,748 647,510 1,293,468















For the six months













ended June 30, 2022













(Unaudited)





























Balance as at













January 1, 2022 (Audited)



11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342















Loss for the period



- - - (8,220) (8,220)















Balance as at













June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)



11 642,199 3,748 489,164 1,135,122















For the three months













ended June 30, 2023













(Unaudited)





























Balance as at













April 1, 2023 (Unaudited)



11 642,199 3,748 626,633 1,272,591















Profit for the period



- - - 20,877 20,877















Balance as at













June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)



11 642,199 3,748 647,510 1,293,468















For the three months













ended June 30, 2022













(Unaudited)





























Balance as at













April 1, 2022 (Unaudited)



11 642,199 3,748 513,126 1,159,084















Loss for the period



- - - (23,962) (23,962)















Balance as at













June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)



11 642,199 3,748 489,164 1,135,122

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)





















Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended









December 31, 2022 (Audited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342











Profit for the year - - - 75,280 75,280











Balance as at









December 31, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows













For the six months ended For the three months ended Year ended

June 30 June 30 December 31

2023

2022 2023 2022 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from









operating activities:









Profit (loss) for the period 74,846 (8,220) 20,877 (23,962) 75,280 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization









and fuel consumption 119,486 124,701 62,695 55,915 242,345 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 22,110 (2,340) 5,969 (7,148) 22,340 Financing expenses, net 89,529 104,490 49,670 50,778 218,985

231,125 226,851 118,334 99,545 483,670











Change in trade receivables (4,089) 56,816 (57,981) (13,570) 9,991 Change in other receivables 18,628 16,358 5,043 4,810 7,480 Change in trade payables (78,308) (156,766) (10,795) (59,935) (127,907) Change in other payables 1,271 2,692 (6,504) (7,207) 4,339 Change in other long-term liabilities (2,554) 3,591 (951) (1,813) 1,695

(65,052) (77,309) (71,188) (77,715) (104,402)











Taxes on income paid - (21,795) - - (21,795)











Net cash flows provided









by operating activities 240,919 119,527 68,023 (2,132) 432,753











Cash flows used in









investing activities









Proceeds for settlement of









financial derivatives 3,074 5,747 1,902 5,325 13,652 Investment in fixed assets (36,157) (69,165) (21,945) (41,652) (110,715) Investment in intangible assets (2,317) (642) (1,500) (385) (1,810) Interest received 13,796 917 7,772 545 6,433 Net cash flows used in









investing activities (21,604) (63,143) (13,771) (36,167) (92,440)











Cash flows from









financing activities:









Repayment of lease liability principal (212) (241) (113) (91) (4,726) Repayment of loans from banks (130,987) (144,775) (130,987) (144,775) (255,705) Interest paid (76,985) (82,129) (76,835) (81,961) (159,804) Net cash flows used in









financing activities (208,184) (227,145) (207,935) (226,827) (420,235)











Net increase (decrease) in cash









and cash equivalents for









the period 11,131 (170,761) (153,683) (265,126) (79,922)











Effect of exchange rate fluctuations









on cash and cash equivalents 14,167 31,459 6,579 25,715 29,543 Cash and cash equivalents at









beginning of period 151,481 201,860 323,883 301,969 201,860 Cash and cash equivalents at end









of period 176,779 62,558 176,779 62,558 151,481

