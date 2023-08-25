Hofseth Biocare ASA: Second Quarter 2023 Financial Report

The second quarter of 2023 shows a 100 % growth in sales compared to the same period last year and strong increase in margins. Sales revenues ended at NOK 52.9m vs NOK 25.8m last year. The underlying growth is coming from both the ingredients business and finished products channels.

In June, HBC announced the sale of patents to the newly established associated company, HBC Immunology Llc. (HBCI) in USA. The net proceeds from this sale of assets amounts to NOK 23.5m, resulting in total operating revenues in Q2 of NOK 76.4m. HBCI will focus on the discovery and development of peptides that normalize tumor micro-environments for co-treatment of prostate cancer, resulting in the improved performance of immunotherapies and chemotherapies. HBC holds 75 % shareholding in HBCI.

Adjusted for the sale of assets to HBCI, operating revenues in the second quarter and first half of the year were NOK 52.9m and NOK 97.7m respectively. Cost of sales (CoGS) amounted to NOK 27.1m (17.7m) in the quarter. Opex amounted to NOK 20.1m in the quarter compared to corresponding quarter last year of NOK 17.2m, leaving the operating profit (EBITDA) at NOK 18.3m (-18.3m), and at loss NOK -5.2m adjusted for the sale of assets. Operating result (EBIT) amounted to NOK 8.4m (-27.8m) in the second quarter 2023. Operational cash flow was positive NOK 3.1m in the second quarter and net financial items were NOK -2.6m.

Highlights in the second quarter

In Q2 2023, we delivered exceptional growth with gross operating revenues, excluding sale of assets, of NOK 52.9m, more than double the corresponding revenues second quarter last year, attributable to the company's significant market success. The Finished Goods business demonstrated a positive performance, with sales amounting to NOK 13.2m, reflecting a 100 % growth compared to previous financial year.

Net cash burn continues to decrease compared to last year, following the company's cost-cut initiatives and implementation of strategic growth initiatives. Operational cash flow was positive NOK 3.1m in the second quarter.

Our R&D team successfully completed preclinical trials for MA-022, targeting eosinophilic conditions, which marks a significant stride towards potential treatments.

In June, the company recognized NOK 23.5m in revenue from sale of assets, patents, to an associated company, HBC Immunology Llc. (HBCI), registered in USA. HBCI is focused on the discovery and development of peptides that normalize tumor micro-environments, resulting in the improved performance of immunotherapies and chemotherapies. HBC holds 75 % shareholding in HBCI.

Highlights after the quarter

In August, HBCI successfully completed the required minimum seed capital financing of approx. USD 900,000 from external investors at a company valuation of USD 20m to commence preclinical animal trials.

Please find the HBC Q2 & First Half 2023 Financial report attached.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung").

Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro- Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotizing enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with offices in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey and Palo Alto, CA.

