Japanese electronics giant, Toshiba, is continuing to improve the performance of its perovskite solar cell technology.Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba has achieved a power conversion of 16.6% for a 703cm2 polymer film-based perovskite solar module. "We provided large film-based perovskite PV module as experimental materials for demonstrations," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, referring to a project conducted at the Aobadai station in Yokohama that includes analyzing indoor performance. The latest efficiency result is a large improvement on the 15.1% efficiency that Toshiba ...

