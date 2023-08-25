Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - LunarTech, an innovative online tech education platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its comprehensive Data Science Bootcamp, designed to make advanced AI and machine learning accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background.

Founded by Tatev Aslanyan and Vahe Aslanyan, LunarTech is committed to democratizing technology education and empowering individuals to become tech professionals. The company's mission is to make advanced technologies like AI and machine learning more accessible, breaking down complex concepts into digestible and practical knowledge.

"Our goal is to not just educate, but empower our students, preparing them to seize the limitless opportunities in the realm of data science," said Aslanyan. "We believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to learn and leverage these advanced technologies."

LunarTech has developed a comprehensive online data science bootcamp that is designed to be accessible to a wide audience, regardless of their technical background. "We are committed to providing maximum value at a competitive price, making top-notch technical education affordable for all," adds Aslanyan.

The Data Science Bootcamp combines a state-of-the-art curriculum, practical project-based learning, and interview-focused learning to provide a well-rounded, immersive educational experience. The bootcamp covers a wide range of topics, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, statistics, and Python programming, among others.

In addition to educational services, LunarTech's Bootcamp provides career guidance, including job placement, resume building, and interview preparation. The company also fosters a vibrant community of like-minded learners, encouraging collaboration and networking among its students.

"Our bootcamp is designed to equip students with skills and knowledge that are in-demand and future-proof, preparing them for the fast-paced, ever-evolving tech world," Aslanyan added.

LunarTech's comprehensive online Data Science Bootcamp is now open for enrollment. The company encourages interested individuals to seize the moment and ignite their data science career today.

For more information about LunarTech and its Data Science Bootcamp, please visit www.lunartech.ai.

About LunarTech

LunarTech is an online education platform specializing in data science. The company offers a comprehensive data science bootcamp designed to equip students with in-demand data science skills, even if they come from a non-technical background. LunarTech is dedicated to creating a future where machine learning and AI are not just exclusive to tech giants and specialists, but are tools that can be utilized by anyone to solve real-world problems and create value.

Contact name: Vahe Aslanyan

Contact email: tatev@lunartech.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178489