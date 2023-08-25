Germany's Voltfang has developed outdoor stationary storage systems featuring recycled electric-vehicle batteries with capacities ranging from 33 kWh to 644 kWh.From pv magazine Germany German battery manufacturer Voltfang has expanded its product range with a turnkey outdoor battery solution. The company said that the capacity of the new product is between 33 kWh and 644 kWh. "This makes them ideal for applications such as charging stations and infrastructure projects with low space requirements, as well as for manufacturing companies with limited space," it said in a statement. The manufacturer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...