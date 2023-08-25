Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - The Pet Innovation Awards has announced that cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brand, and its pet products brand, Paw CBD, have been honored with the prestigious "Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year" award for their Hip+Joint Soft Chews in the 2023 awards program.

Paw CBD's Hip+Joint Soft Chews provide essential comfort and care for dogs, supporting mobility and enhancing overall wellbeing. These functional soft chews are formulated with proven ingredients including Glucosamine HCL and Chondroitin Sulfate to promote mobility and Omega-3 Fatty Acids to ease inflammation.

Certified by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), Paw CBD's Hip+Joint Chews come in a delectable bacon flavor, making them ideal for dogs with small, aging, or sensitive teeth. The three available strengths (150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg) offer precise serving options for optimal effectiveness.

Crafted with the company's clinically studied Superior Broad-Spectrum formula and premium US-grown hemp, Paw CBD's Hip+Joint Soft Chews are rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure purity. These veterinarian-formulated chews are THC-free and free from unnecessary fillers or artificial ingredients.

"We're honored to receive the 'Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year' award from Pet Innovation. Our Hip+Joint Soft Chews were designed to enhance the lives of dogs in need of mobility support," stated Ronan Kennedy, interim CEO of cbdMD. "This recognition further strengthens our commitment to improving the well-being of dogs through innovative CBD products."

The Pet Innovation Awards Program celebrates innovation and excellence across various categories in the Pet Care industry. This year's program attracted over 2,000 nominations from around the globe, highlighting the significance of Paw CBD's win.

Travis Grant, Managing Director of Independent Innovation Awards, emphasized the importance of these CBD hip and joint chews, stating, "PawCBD offers a product that makes every day happy, healthy, and comfortable for pets. Whether it's stiffness or breed-related hip issues, these chews provide the perfect support for any dog's mobility."

For more information about cbdMD and its partnership with the Pet Innovation Awards, please visit cbdmd.com and https://petinnovationawards.com. Engage on social at @cbdmd.usa.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Paw CBD:

Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer CBD brand, offering a wide range of pet products that combine the properties of CBD oil with flavors like peanut butter, bacon, and turkey. With over 40 pet consumer products, Paw CBD is one of the fastest-growing brands in the pet CBD space. For more information about Paw CBD's THC-free pet products, please visit pawcbd.com.

