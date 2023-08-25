Hempacco to promote its latest Snoop Dogg collaboration product - Dogg lbs Gummies

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry, announced today it plans to attend the 27th Annual Smoker Friendly Conference & Tobacco Festival taking place August 24-25, 2023, at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield, Colorado. Look for the Hempacco team in booth #19.

As the demand for alternative products continues to rise, Hempacco is well-positioned to offer various innovative smokables and hemp-based solutions. With its extensive product portfolio, including Snoop Dogg's Dogg lbs Gummies, Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and The Real Stuff Smokables, Hempacco aims to provide corporate retail stores and franchisees an unparalleled experience at this event. Attendees can expect an interactive exhibition showcasing Hempacco's latest offerings.





"Join us at this year's Smoker Friendly Show as we proudly showcase our innovative line of new products that will elevate your smoking experience to a whole new level," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "From premium-quality hemp wraps to Delta-9 gummies, we've got something for every connoisseur out there."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About Smoker Friendly

Over 800 Independently Owned and Operated Retail Stores

Full Line Tobacco Retailers

Exclusive Retailers of the SF® Brand Family of Tobacco Products

Lobbying to Protect Tobacco Consumers Rights

Smoker Friendly Service and Quality Products at Competitive Prices

To learn more, visit smokerfriendly.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

