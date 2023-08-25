ARMA International: Recent ARMA Canada Information Conference Brought Together Hundreds of Records Management Industry Professionals to Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / The recent ARMA Canada Information Conference 2023, the premier for information professionals to connect, learn, and shape the profession was a huge success when it was recently held at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario, in mid-July. The event attracted hundreds of records management, information management and governance professionals from throughout North America. Plans are already underway for the 2024 event which will be held May 12-14, 2024, at Westin Calgary.

"The recent ARMA Canada Information Conference was filled with amazing sessions and a wonderful opportunity to visit with colleagues. We heard positive feedback from our vendors and partners on the importance of the conference for industry professionals," said Nathan Hughes, CEO, ARMA International. "From the opening keynote from Scott Taylor, The Data Whisperer, to the closing ARMA Canada Party attendees found the education sessions and networking events, all extremely valuable."

During the recent ARMA Canada Conference, ARMA International's CEO Nate Hughes, announced exciting plans for the launch of the InfoNext Conference, an MER and ARMA Partnership. InfoNext, formerly the MER Conference, will be held April 2024 in Palm Springs, CA and will be an integral part of ARMA annual event lineup. With decades of experience between ARMA and MER, this new event will draw on the heritage of both organizations to field a richer, more coordinated, and collaborative approach to education and IG program development.

Also announced during the event was the establishment of the Global Information Consortium (GIC) founded by ARMA International and The Records and Information Management Practitioners Alliance (RIMPA Global). The mission of the GIC is to create a global community that supports the integration of information management (IM) into the corporate and government footprint and work to positively transform the profession by advocating for the effective and ethical management of information.

Three dynamic keynote speakers discussed the benefits and risks of an organization's critical information assets and how to harness those benefits and appropriately mitigate those risks. Scott Taylor, The Data Whisper talked about why it is essential for information management professionals to construct a compelling narrative around their data management programs to secure long-term support from enterprise stakeholders and business leadership. Leslie MacGregor with the First Nations Information Governance Centre (FNIGC) spoke about The First Nations principles of ownership, control, access, and possession - more commonly known as OCAP® - and First Nations data sovereignty. Dr. Christopher Parsons, Senior Technology and Policy Advisor at the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario spoke about how privacy is affected by advances in digitally mediated surveillance and AI before engaging with John Isaza, Partner-Rimon Law, in a fireside-style chat to delve deeper into what these advances mean to Canadian information management professionals.

"In addition to these three dynamic speakers whose messages resonated with our audience, the conference education agenda featured a strong schedule of breakout sessions focused on advanced information concepts, creating structure and improving process, DEI, ethics, information forward (advanced technology), information fundamentals, legal and e-discovery, professional advancement, and reducing organizational information risk," added Hughes.

Attendees and sponsors enjoyed three networking events including the Welcome Reception, Expo Hall Pub Crawl and the ARMA Canada Party. In addition, ARMA made a $1300 donation to Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

The 2024 ARMA Canada Information Conference will be held will be held May 12-14, 2024, at the Westin Calgary. For additional information, visit the website.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

